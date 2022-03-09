Gov't to grant two Integrated Resort Development licences worth US$1b

Gov't to grant two Integrated Resort Development licences worth US$1bWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Government intends to grant two Integrated Resort Development licences in the upcoming fiscal year, which will represent a combined investment of approximately US$1 billion.
An integrated resort development must have a minimum of 1,000 hotel rooms, of which 500 must be luxury rooms. The development must have a minimum capital investment of US$500 million.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, who made the disclosure, said that in seeking to attract potential investors, the Government issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for approved Integrated Resorts Developments on October 6, 2021.
“We received nine sets of queries from four potential investors seeking clarification on the process,” the Minister informed while opening the 2022/23 Budget Debate on Tuesday, March 8 in the House of Representatives.
Clarke noted that an enterprise team is in place to manage the RFA process, which will make recommendations for approval.
The deadline for submission of responses to RFAs is March 9.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy