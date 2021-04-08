Government must lobby for students to defer CXC exams – PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party spokesperson on Education and Training, Dr Angela Brown Burke, is calling on the Government to make proper representation for Jamaican students to be allowed to defer all aspects of their Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams until January or June of 2022.

According to the statement from Dr Brown Burke, the concern comes in light of complaints from students and teachers that contrary to previous understandings, students who initially thought they had the ability to defer, are now being told that the rule only applies to written exams, and that School Based Assessments (SBAs) should still be submitted this year.

“Education in Jamaica has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, and while some schools were allowed to reopen for face-to-face classes, many students have not had in-person teaching since March 2020,” she said.

“Many of our students have missed half of the last school year, and almost all of this one, and are therefore at a disadvantage when compared with students from other Caribbean islands. A request for deferral on this basis is not unreasonable, and a caring government should do all that's within its power to negotiate favourable terms for its students with the CXC board,” she added.

Noting that SBAs account for up to 40 per cent of the overall grade for most subjects, Dr Brown Burke said the Opposition is concerned that students may end up with automatic fails.

“Jamaica has the largest number of students sitting CXC examinations on a yearly basis, and this provides significant leverage for our Government to make effective representation on behalf of our students,” the statement said.

Dr Brown Burke called on the Ministry of Education to acknowledge that, “our students have faced significant and unequal odds over the last several months, and are deserving of the Government's full support to give them a fair shot at securing the best CXC grades possible and safeguarding their future.”