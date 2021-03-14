Government to further amend Trafficking in Persons Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Government says it is in the process of updating the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act to effectively combat human trafficking.

Chairman of the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), Courtney Williams, said the Government is preparing further amendments to ensure that the legislation remains in line with current realities.

He was speaking at a virtual Jamaica Diaspora TIP roundtable on Thursday.

The TIP Act, which was enacted in 2007 to prescribe measures to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, was updated in 2013 and again 2018, to enable a judge to try trafficking offences without a jury.

Williams, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, said that over the years, the Government has made notable progress in its efforts to combat human trafficking, noting that there have been eight convictions and one appeal since the enactment of the legislation.

“We have also seen the rescue of over 100 TIP victims in Jamaica. In addition to that, we have operationalised a trafficking in persons shelter and that was done in 2013,” he said.

He also noted that specialised units have been established by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, respectively, for the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking.

Williams said NATFATIP has developed and introduced a TIP curriculum in secondary schools as well as TIP clubs to promote greater awareness among students and teachers about human trafficking.