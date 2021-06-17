Governor-General installs Hugh Gentles as Custos of Trelawny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has installed Hugh Gentles, CD, JP as Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Trelawny.

The installation ceremony took place this morning at the Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Falmouth.

On Custos Gentles' suitability for the post, the Governor-General said the custos would provide the leadership to instil a strong sense of direction for the citizens of the parish. Pointing to his extensive knowledge of the parish and outstanding community work over the past 40 years, Allen said Custos Gentles was well-placed to serve the entire population of Trelawny.

Speaking on the responsibilities of a custos, Allen said it was a call to civic and national service. The custos would be expected to recommend and swear-in justices of the peace, give leadership to the Governor-General's Programme for Excellence, promote public order and empower youth through the 'I Believe Initiative'.

Responding to his appointment, Custos Gentles chronicled his service to the parish and shared his vision for his tenure.

“I consider it a privilege to commit myself to the continuing of civic development in the parish where I was born and have lived all my life. . . My vision as custos is to build a legacy of strong, organised and effective cohort of justices of the peace who will understand the critical work to be done and impact civic life,” he said.

In his address, Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated Custos Gentles and noted that, “The custos is a key part of the framework of rebuilding Jamaica as a peaceful, caring, loving and dignified society.”

The installation ceremony was conducted in accordance with health and safety protocols and the conditions of the Disaster Risk Management Act. It was also streamed online via several media platforms.

Custos Gentles, who was sworn to office on February 16 replaces Custos Paul Muschett, CD, JP, who served for 12 years.