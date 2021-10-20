Governor General Sandra Mason to become Barbados’ first President

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Barbados legislators on Wednesday elected 72-year-old Governor General Dame Sandra Prunella Mason to be the first-ever President as the island moves to end its political relationship with Britain and adopt a republican status on November 30, its independence day.

All but one of the legislators who were present during the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament voted in support of Dame Sandra, who had been nominated by both Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley to replace Queen Elizabeth II as Barbados’ Head of State.

Opposition Senator Caswell Frankly earlier today walked out of the joint sitting of Parliament held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, after objecting to her nomination. His walkout came after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Arthur Holder, read a letter from Prime Minister Mottley advising of the joint nomination.

“I have an objection, Mister Speaker,” he said, with the Speaker replying that “in accordance with the Constitution, I am therefore suspending this sitting”.

Both Houses of Parliament subsequently split to meet in separate rooms to cast secret ballots on the matter.

However, when voting began in the Senate, Franklyn raised yet another objection – this time about the ballots.

“This document has no validity. It comes from nowhere,” he said, with the Senate President, Reginald Farley, responding “I have deemed it to be valid”.

“You cannot deem something to be valid that has no constitutional or legislative basis, Sir,” Franklyn said, adding “you will not treat me this way today. I will not stand for it. You will have to put me out.”

The opposition legislator insisted that he be heard and when the Senate President said his concern had been noted, Franklyn said his concern had not been addressed, repeating his position that “this document has no validity. It comes from nowhere.”

“Somebody make up this last night after I told people get things in place cause I going to object. So you rush and do this. I didn’t want to surprise anybody. I told everybody that this going to happen to show you that the nonsense that we did in the House and the Senate last time when we passed the Constitution Amendment Act, there are no rules,” he added.

But the Senate President reminded legislators that the Parliament makes its own rules for voting.

Had there been no objection, Dame Sandra would have been declared the duly elected and first President of Barbados as dictated by Section 14 of the Constitution.