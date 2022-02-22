Governor General released from hospital

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has been released from hospital.

In a statement Monday night, King's House said Allen was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies on Monday after feeling unwell and was subsequently examined and released later that day.

“His Excellency and Lady Allen convey their sincere appreciation to all for the many expressions of care and concern,” the statement read.

OBSERVER ONLINE broke the story that Allen, 71, had been admitted to hospital for observation.

Allen is expected to resume official duties on Tuesday, February 22.