Gov't adjusts COVID-19 protocols to accommodate Churches

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has made an adjustment to their COVID-19 protocols to enable places of worship to accommodate 20 people for services on August 22, the first no-movement day.

According to a statement from the Government, places of worship will be able to stream live, their worship services and accommodate up to 20 people in the sanctuary including clergy, worshippers, musicians and technical people.

Those who will attend services will be required to travel with a valid national ID and a signed form by their pastor.

The form is available in the latest Disaster Risk Management Order online and on opm.gov.jm.

In the meantime, the current Order has listed limited opening hours for some special services.

Money transfer and remittance services, and farm stores, will be able to operate only between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on the following days -

(a) Monday, August 23, 2021;

(b) Tuesday, August 24, 2021;

(c) Monday, August 30, 2021; and

(d) Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

During the curfew period people in the following categories travelling between work and home only will be exempt:

· Persons in the medical profession working at hospitals or attending to the sick

· Emergency vehicle operators

· Pharmacies

· Media

· Construction workers

· Manufacturing workers

· Immigration

· Port workers

· Parents and children travelling to vaccination blitz sites will be allowed passage.

All other persons must stay indoors, the statement said.