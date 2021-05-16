Gov't agencies help Clarendon orphans

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two government organisations have partnered to help three children who were left orphaned after their mother 35-year-old Camille Ellis and the youngest child’s father Fernando Morris were brutally murdered hours apart late last month.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) along with the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) reached out to the family with a donation of food and other items to make their lives a little easier as they struggle to cope with their tragic loss.

The children aged three, 16 and 17 are now in the care of their maternal grandmother after her daughter was murdered at home in Effortville, Clarendon on April 24.

The teenagers’ father died years ago and, according to the police, Morris was shot and killed when he went to pick up his son at the family home the morning after Ellis’ murder.

The 74-year-old grandmother who now cares for the children said she is grateful for the constant support from the CSSB and CMC.

“I feel very glad because the police nuh leave us out. They take very good care of us. I was wondering one of the time how we would manage. But now with this we see that they have good interest in us and I am glad for it and I appreciate it,” she said.

She said so far only one child has started counselling and medication to help cope with the trauma experienced.

Deputy superintendent in charge of the CSSB in Clarendon, Owen Brown said the unit will be there for the family.

“A part of community policing is staying close to victims of crimes. From time to time we will see the needs that exist and so that is why we reached out to the CMC which has assisted us with these well-needed items for the family. We trust that this will go a far way in making the children happier. They are very receptive, they are always happy to see the police and they are very good people,” he said.

He also encouraged other agencies that can to reach out and help.

Much-needed items donated by CMC staff included food, toiletries, soap and a small stove along with a cylinder of cooking gas.