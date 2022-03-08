Gov't allocates $200m to help most needy Jamaicans cushion the effects of rising inflation

Government has allocated $200 million which is to be made available during the month of March to assist the most vulnerable Jamaicans cushion the effects of rising inflation which in turn has pushed up commodity prices.

“Even in challenging times we have to maintain prudency but resolve to act and protect the most vulnerable and those at risk,” said Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke as he made the announcement Tuesday in the House of Representatives. He was opening the 2022/23 Budget Debate.

“This month, in March 2022, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security plans to expand its reach to include needy families who are not in receipt of the PATH [Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education] grant,” Clarke informed.

He said that through the labour ministry, the government is partnering with the Jamaica Red Cross, Food for the Poor, the Council of Voluntary Social Services, Adventist Relief Association and several other non-governmental organisations to identify persons in need who are not on the PATH programme.

“We're putting $200 million behind that initiative, in the month of March, to be spent over the next three weeks, in response to what is being experienced,” said Clarke. He said qualified families are set to receive a one-off grant of $10,000 to assist in covering food expenses.

The intervention will continue in April with a further $250 million in support for care packages to the most vulnerable Jamaicans. This amount will be distributed through the Constituency Development Fund which will see the 63 Members of Parliament being allocated $3 million each. The remainder will be distributed by the Ministry of Local Government through the municipal corporations.

“We have made provisions to be in a position to follow up with another $250 million later in the year, depending on how the situation evolves,” Clarke said.