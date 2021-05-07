Gov't allows florists, gift shops, pharmacies to operate two hours after curfew on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that florists, gift shops and pharmacies will be allowed to operate for two hours beyond this coming Sunday’s 2:00 pm curfew.

However, the ministry said customers will not be allowed to be served at the business premises.

It stressed that only individuals employed to those businesses will be allowed to be at their workplace or make deliveries to customers during the hours of 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Sunday to facilitate the creation/making of and the delivery of gifts celebrating Mother's Day.

“We recognise that this year, the traditional gatherings and other expressions of love and appreciation for our mothers will not be possible, and so the Government wanted to do something practical to acknowledge the blessing of family on this most special of days in Jamaica, and indeed across the world,” McKenzie said.

“Though the management of COVID-19 continues to require the observance of the public health measures including curfews, the Government at the same time recognises the very special emotional place that Mother’s Day has in the hearts of our people. As a mark of respect and appreciation for all our nation’s women, I want to emphasise that this two-hour extension is exclusively for these entities and persons, to help to spread joy on Mother’s Day. Members of the public are to be off the streets at 2:00 pm on Sunday, as required by the Disaster Risk Management Order,” he added.