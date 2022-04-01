Gov't announces Kamina Johnson Smith's candidature for Commonwealth secretary-general

Gov't announces Kamina Johnson Smith's candidature for Commonwealth secretary-generalFriday, April 01, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica has announced the candidature of Senator Kamina Johnson Smith for the post of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.
A decision on the appointment of a Secretary-General is to be made during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, to take place from 20th to 25th June 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Describing the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade as “eminently qualified for the post”, the Andrew Holness- led Government said Johnson Smith has “held several crucial leadership posts both regionally and internationally.”
In a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, Holness expressed that “the Government of Jamaica has every confidence in Minister Johnson Smith's abilities to build bridges and consensus, bringing governments and peoples to a common understanding.”
“Her qualifications for the post of Secretary-General, including her high moral character, diplomatic and political acumen, proven competence, and commitment to the work of the Commonwealth make her an excellent candidate,” the statement continued.
“She will bring a wealth of experience to the position, and is committed to international public service, with special regard for sustainable development, gender and the interests of small states, which will contribute significantly to the work of the Organisation towards 2.5 billion citizens of the Commonwealth,” Holness said.
Minister Johnson Smith is an attorney-at-law who worked previously in private practice and as corporate in-house counsel and holds a bachelor of arts in French, a bachelor of laws and a master of laws in Commercial Law. Minister Johnson Smith speaks French as a foreign language. Senator Johnson Smith is currently serving in her second term as Leader of Government Business in the Senate.
She has served as President of the OACPS Council of Ministers, Chair of CARIFORUM and the CARICOM Council on Trade and Economic Development and has represented Jamaica at numerous bilateral, regional, hemispheric and international encounters. She was also the first Jamaican Foreign Minister to be invited to G7 and G20 ministerial meetings.
Jamaica is currently the African, Caribbean and Pacific Coordinator within the World Trade Organization, a role headed by Minister Johnson Smith.
