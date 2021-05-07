Gov't approves 66 state-owned lands for divestment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixty-six government-owned properties valued at $349.8 million have been approved for divestment as of the end of March 2021, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington disclosed during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 5.

According to Warmington, 69 applications for land were processed but no more than 66 were recommended for approval in accordance with the Policy Framework and Procedures Manual for the Divestment of Government-owned Lands.

“Support was provided to the programme of divestment of land by the Commissioner of Lands to facilitate equitable broad-based land ownership and to promote economic growth and development,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that the Development and Investment Manual for Jamaica is currently being updated to provide a comprehensive guide to developers/investors and the general public on the procedures and standards to undertake the various types of developments in the island.

He said the updating of the manual’s chapters on Ship-Generated Medical and Hazardous Wastes and Planning and Development, have already commenced.

“Other chapters of the Development and Investment Manual, including the ‘Environment,’ will be updated in this financial year in a timely manner,” Warmington said.

The minister added that work will also commence this year on the revision of the Local Improvements Act governing the subdivision of land “which is the first step in the land-development process”.

He said that the ministry “is reviewing the process for subdivisions and has prepared a draft validation/conformity checklist to streamline the process in the local planning authorities and the confirmation process within the ministry to reduce the turn-around times for subdivision of land applications”.