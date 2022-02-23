Gov't approves 'fully vaccinated' fans for Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Inter Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has received approval to have fans at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championship to be staged from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday April 9.

In a release from ISSA on Wednesday, it was announced that “fully vaccinated” fans would be allowed for the event and that they received approval for the continued resumption of High Schools Sporting Competitions.

“Over the next two weeks, competitions will begin for U-19 Girls Netball, U-19 Boys Basketball, U-19 Cricket as well as U-16 Boys Football,” the release said.

While the numbers have not been confirmed, a highly placed source told OBSERVER ONLINE that “we have been approved for more than Gibson/McCook Relays, but we are still working on the final numbers.”

Gibson/McCook Relays were allowed 10,000 fans for the meet that will be staged on Saturday at the national stadium.

It said also “Competitions in Volleyball, Table Tennis, Hockey and Girls Football will also be staged later during the Easter Term and are to be completed by April 30, 2022.”

-Paul A Reid