Gov't approves 'fully vaccinated' fans for Champs

Gov't approves 'fully vaccinated' fans for ChampsWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Inter Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has received approval to have fans at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championship to be staged from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday April 9.
In a release from ISSA on Wednesday, it was announced that “fully vaccinated” fans would be allowed for the event and that they received approval for the continued resumption of High Schools Sporting Competitions.
“Over the next two weeks, competitions will begin for U-19 Girls Netball, U-19 Boys Basketball, U-19 Cricket as well as U-16 Boys Football,” the release said.
While the numbers have not been confirmed, a highly placed source told OBSERVER ONLINE that “we have been approved for more than Gibson/McCook Relays, but we are still working on the final numbers.”
Gibson/McCook Relays were allowed 10,000 fans for the meet that will be staged on Saturday at the national stadium.
The release said also ISSA had “received approval for the continued resumption of High Schools Sporting Competitions.”
It said also “Competitions in Volleyball, Table Tennis, Hockey and Girls Football will also be staged later during the Easter Term and are to be completed by April 30, 2022.”
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy