Gov't assisting most vulnerable, says Social Security Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, says the Government is committed to assisting the most vulnerable people who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

He said that up to the end of March, more than $9 billion was expended for cash grant payments under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), representing a 40 per cent increase over fiscal year 2019/2020.

This increase was due to additional benefits paid in May 2020 under the WeCare programme.

The minister, who was making his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives today, said that in keeping with the Government's commitment to protecting and providing nutritional support for children under PATH, additional benefits were also provided to families in April, June, October and December 2020.

He said that for April 2021, PATH families with school-age children will again receive additional benefits.

“PATH is determined to ensure that our children succeed. During the 2020/2021 fiscal year, 4,223 students received tertiary bursaries to pursue undergraduate programmes totalling $423.3 million, and another 1,598 students received grants to pursue certificate, diploma and Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) courses totalling $39.4 million,” Samuda told the House.

As it relates to support for persons with disabilities, the minister said that approximately 1,990 children with development disabilities and their families received therapeutic services under the Early Stimulation Programme.

He said that three mobile intervention service units have also been acquired and retrofitted, which will now take services directly to affected children and other clients in rural Jamaica.

Turning to support for the elderly, Minister Samuda said the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) expanded the Meals on Wheels Feeding Programme from the Corporate Area to the rural poor and elderly.

An additional 3,132 older people across the island were assisted with food packages under the programme, bringing to 3,632, the total number of older people benefiting during the financial year 2020/2021.

“We plan to continue this assistance as the Government endeavours that no one must be left behind,” he said.

Samuda said that the ministry now has Cabinet's approval to move with the implementation of the Social Pension Scheme for people over age 75 who are not in receipt of any retirement income, pension disability benefit and not living in a government institutional care facility.