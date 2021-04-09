Gov't begins phase two of ENDS pilot project

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government will begin phase two of the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) pilot project this weekend.

According to the Ministry of National Security, during this phase potential vendors in participating parishes will be able to submit applications via the system's official website (www.ends.gov.jm).

It said service delivery operators will also receive a unique barcode which will assist the security force and customers in verifying them as approved participants of ENDS.

The web-based ENDS system enables quick-service industry and delivery stakeholders to register on the platform, to operate until midnight in Kingston; Portmore, St Catherine; and Montego Bay, St James during the coronavirus curfew hours. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.

Meanwhile, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda is reminding the public to adhere to the island wide curfew imposed under the Disaster Risk Management Act and announced by the Government.

“During phase two of the pilot, vendors from parishes in which ENDS is operational can now submit via the website. The revision of the applications may take up to three days, after which vendors will know if they're approved or not,” Samuda said.

He added that during this phase the ENDS working group, consisting of members from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and the Government, will be engaging the Social Development Commission to prepare for the roll-out of the system in other parishes.

The Government reiterated that the delivery system is built on equity and transparency and all e-commerce, quick service operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements to participate. It said the registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing and customers may view the current listing of approved vendors on the portal's official website.