Gov't changes curfew times, congregation limits

Gov't changes curfew times, congregation limitsTuesday, November 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the islandwide curfew will be changed to 9:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am the following morning, effective Thursday, November 18.
This will remain in effect until 5:00 am, December 10.
The prime minister gave the update during the Sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
He also announced that the limit on the number of people present in a place of worship, at a wedding, and at annual general meetings will be increased from 50 to 100, providing that the social distancing requirements are met.
However, no crusades, conferences, nor conventions are being permitted at this time, Holness said.
The prime minister said physical attendance at events hosted by public entities will continue to be limited to 50 people. These events, he noted, are controlled functions by invitation only, and people attending are required to be vaccinated.
Burials and funerals have been increased to a maximum of 20 people including mourners, clergy, and support personnel.
The gathering limit remains at 10.
