Gov't closely monitoring situation in Haiti — Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says the Government is closely monitoring the situation in Haiti given its political instability in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which could cause further security implications for Jamaica.

In a statement Thursday, Dr Chang said he understands the growing public concern as some may seek to benefit illegally from the turmoil in neighbouring Haiti.

He said everything will be done to dissuade criminal elements from entering Jamaica, noting that of the 80 per cent of homicides committed in Jamaica with firearms, many of these weapons enter the country out of Haiti.

“In a state of instability there will be people moving out of Haiti, and Jamaica is one of the destinations they could go. They [Haitians] mostly go north through The Bahamas to the United States, but you can have individuals coming this way, and of course there is significant criminal activity between Haiti and Jamaica, in what we call the guns for drugs trade. We do not want the individuals involved there coming here for some 'quiet time' until they get started again,” Dr Chang said.

He pointed out that even with gradual successes in the fight to end the illicit interactions between Haitians and Jamaicans, the guns for drugs trade are still a major concern that requires constant monitoring to control the flow of illegal weapons and ammunition. This, Dr Chang said, is a security challenge that is being worked on.

The minister said that ultimately, the Caribbean Community (Caricom) may have a role in assisting Haiti and suggested that should things become more disorganised, the Organization of American States (OAS) would then intervene.

“What I think Caricom can do once the political issues have settled is to work more closely in terms of helping to assist the governance structures and to ensure there's quality governance and stability in the Haitian society,” Dr Chang said, adding that “the first black republic was never allowed an opportunity to develop”.

