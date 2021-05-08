Gov't committed to TVET training – Dr Troupe

Gov't committed to TVET training – Dr TroupeSaturday, May 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr Kasan Troupe, said that the Government is fully committed to equipping students with technical and vocational skills to better enable them to contribute to national development.
She noted that a National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy that guides the development of training in the education system has been implemented.
Dr Troupe, who was addressing the virtual media launch of the fifth annual Caribbean TVET Conference on Thursday, said that TVET principles are embedded in the national standards curriculum and the pathway policy for the upper segment of high schools.
“Science, technology, education and mathematics (STEM) and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) are embedded in our curriculum, so our boys and girls are engaging in entrepreneurship discussions, in problem-solving, critical thinking and in project-based learning,” she pointed out.
She noted that the ministry provides grants to support TVET offerings in schools.
“We also provide lab technicians for our teachers to ensure that the support is being provided as they prepare our students. These are costs that the ministry underwrites to make sure that the quality of the programmes are not compromised,” she said.
The Caribbean TVET conference will take place virtually between May 12 and 14.
TVET comprises education, training and skills development relating to a wide range of occupational fields, production, services and livelihoods.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy