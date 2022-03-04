Gov't committed to investigating, prosecuting and convicting human traffickers - Mayne

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne says the Government of Jamaica is committed to effectively investigating, prosecuting and convicting human traffickers while providing comprehensive trauma-informed care for victims.

The minister was speaking Friday at the launch of a child-friendly space at the Falmouth Police Station in Trelawny, the first of its kind in Jamaica.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank our partners, the Warnath Group and the US State Department for partnering with us through the Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership to achieve this significant milestone of officially launching the first child-friendly space in Jamaica,” Mayne said.

Last year, the Jamaica Constabulary Force reported a total of 28 suspected cases of child trafficking in Jamaica. The police further noted that four children were rescued from sexual exploitation trafficking.

“The needs of child-trafficking victims and the related legal reporting requirements differ significantly from those of adult victims. In light of this, the Government and its partners have taken special measures to ensure the appropriate and tailored support and care are available to child-trafficking victims,” The minister added.

Meanwhile, the ministry's permanent secretary and the chair of the National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons, Courtney Williams noted that the establishment of child-friendly spaces in police stations across the island was a step in the right direction for the enabling of victim-centred law enforcement policies.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Warnath Group in developing more child-friendly spaces across the island. The Government remains forthright in its fight against trafficking in persons and will continue to provide the required resources and work alongside our partners to assist in the elimination of this vicious act against humanity and most importantly to protect the rights of all victims of trafficking.”

United States Embassy Kingston's Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs Alex Sokoloff said the opening of the CPS was a culmination of two years of work by a multitude of stakeholders under the US-Jamaica CPC Partnership.

“Today's opening of Jamaica's first child-friendly space is a testament to our two governments' continued dedication to combat child trafficking. The space will endure as a long-standing resource for the community to help support children who are victims of human trafficking and other serious crimes, so that they can feel, hear and receive justice,” he said.

The child-friendly space is a place where children who are victims of crime can receive referrals and assistance in a calm and comforting environment. The CFS includes a medical unit and a room where children can be interviewed.