Gov't committed to strengthening cybersecurity training, says Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the Government is committed to strengthening cybersecurity training and education in Jamaica.

Chang made the remarks during his address at the two-day virtual Inaugural Caribbean Cybersecurity Skills Symposium on Wednesday, adding that cybercrime is a clear and present danger to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

According to the ministry, the symposium is aimed at updating regional partners on measures to limit the reach and impact of cybercrime activities.

Citing a Bank of Jamaica 2018 Financial Stability Report, Chang indicated that for the period January to September 2018, Jamaican banks experienced 62 counts of internet banking fraud amounting to $38.2 million in losses.

He noted that this is consistent with the 2019 Annual Cybercrime Report by Cybersecurity Ventures, which estimates that cybercrime will cost the world over $6 trillion annually by 2021.

“Ransomware cyberattacks have disrupted businesses in the United States and other parts of the industrialized world since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it represents one of the many urgent challenges that both international and domestic businesses will now have to focus on,” the minister said.

“The protocols designed to protect us through this public health crisis have contributed to a level of cyber-migration never before witnessed in history. The outbreak of COVID-19 has pushed global citizens to use the internet to carry out most of their day-to-day obligations, including work, purchase of groceries and to connect with loved ones,” he said adding that the migration has not been lost on criminals, who have also migrated illicit operations to cyberspace.

He highlighted that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the consequent increased reliance on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and accompanying cyber-threats, one could presume that estimated banking fraud losses will be surpassed by the end of this year.

Chang also added that Jamaica's pursuit of a 'technology-enabled society' is a priority outcome of the national development plan, noting that it is, for this reason, that effective mitigation of all emerging cyber threats is considered with urgency.

“This will enable us to better inform the knowledge, skills and abilities required to deliver and sustain our strategic responses to combat malicious cyber activities. Broad stakeholder engagement and involvement, such as what will be facilitated over these two days, will ensure that the regional need for cybersecurity talent is identified and met,” Chang said.