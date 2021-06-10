Gov't continues to invest in sports infrastructure despite pandemic — Grange

Gov't continues to invest in sports infrastructure despite pandemic — GrangeThursday, June 10, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the Government continued to invest in improving the country's sport infrastructure, even in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Making her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representative, on June 8, Grange said: “In spite of the pandemic, we were working. We used the opportunity to do things that did not involve large gatherings and to get the infrastructure up to date during the slow period.”
She said the Government is procuring a new pump for the pool at the National Aquatic Centre, which should arrive and be installed by the end of the month.
“In the meantime, we hired divers to clean the pool, so that our aquatic athletes are still able to use the facility,” she said.
The minister also noted the recent resurfacing of the running track inside the National Stadium at a cost of $60 million.
“The track manufacturers also created and installed an outdoor basketball court made especially for Jamaica. We will monitor the performance of that surface… to see if it will be a suitable [material] to replace the outdoor netball courts, which are currently far from ideal,” she said.
Meanwhile, Grange said the Government continues to pursue the redevelopment of the National Stadium and the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.
“Our development proposal, which is currently going through the Public Investment Management system, will see both facilities being transformed over a period of five years into modern stadia with state-of-the-art facilities that will be able to sustain their operations. In fact, the Trelawny Stadium will be at the centre of sports tourism and entertainment,” she said.
Noting that during the last financial year, $117 million was spent through the Sports Development Foundation Jamaica to put in and upgrade sports facilities in 20 schools and communities, Grange said the Government is continuing to invest in facilities at the grassroots level.
