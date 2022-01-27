Gov't determined to defeat crime- Dr Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says the Government is determined to defeat crime and disrupt the activities of well-resourced persons who are bent on causing mayhem in communities.

Speaking at a prayer breakfast held at his New Kingston offices on Wednesday, January 26, the Minister noted that the society is being challenged by persons who abide by no rules and will do anything for their own success.

He, however, stressed that the State will win the battle against crime and encouraged citizens to stand united against the scourge.

“We are going to win because we are committed to our principles, we trust in God, and we have faith in the Jamaican people. We have the men and women out there, and we will overcome those challenges,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr Chang urged the security forces to build trust with citizens, “so that we can achieve the success that we all [strive] for, to ensure that there is public safety and good order for all of Jamaica.”

The prayer breakfast which was held under the theme, 'United for a Safer Jamaica,' saw Rev Dr Clement Clarke, pastor of the Eastwood Park Road New Testament Church of God, delivering the message.

According to a release, Reverend Clarke said the time has come for a “all hands on deck” approach in the fight against crime.

He also cited the need for stronger families, noting that the church must also play a greater role in the socialisation of Jamaica's youth socialising role in society.

“The church must seek to mentor some of those young boys who are straying and causing mayhem in the society, and some who will ultimately self-destruct. We can slay the monster that is terrorising all of us, but we must have the right attitude,” the Pastor said.