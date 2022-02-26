Gov't finalising plans for passage to Poland before flight home for J'can students in Lviv — Johnson-Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith, says that 23 Jamaican students are in Lviv, two hours away from Poland, where they will receive passage home amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The minister gave this update during a press conference on Saturday, while adding that three students opted to remain on the train passing their stop in Lviv.

“We have ascertained their names and our understanding is that they were advised by their parents to remain on the train but we are seeking to procure further information about their arrangements including their final destination,” the minister said.

She stated that arrangements are being made for the students' accommodations while they are in Lviv. Johnson- Smith added that transportation arrangements are being finalised from Lviv to Poland.

The minister added that all costs, including airfare for the students are being covered by the Jamaican Government.

“The Government will underwrite the cost of subsistence in Lviv and in Poland as well as the transportation cost for the students from Lviv to Poland; and we will be underwriting the cost for air travel to Jamaica,” she said.