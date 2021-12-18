Gov't makes it easier for Diaspora to donate to health sector

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — It will now be easier for Jamaicans in the Diaspora to provide assistance to Jamaica's health sector following the appointment of a board for the Ministry of Health and Wellness' Health for Life and Wellness Foundation.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton said Cabinet has given the approval for the board which will be chaired by Courtney Cephas.

According to Tufton, the board will play a key role in the Ministry's efforts to “simplify, strengthen and make it easier” for the Diaspora to assist Jamaica in the area of healthcare.

Tufton, who was addressing members of a Diaspora medical mission to Jamaica at a virtual ceremony recently, argued that overseas assistance in the field of healthcare must be accommodated in a seamless manner so that even more organisations and individuals will be encouraged to participate.

“No one should be finding it difficult to assist; obstacles that may be there, even though I do believe they have been improved overtime, we want to [be] rid [of] them totally,” he stated.

The health and wellness minister said there is a strategic plan that will see measures put in place “that will really make it easy for their [Diaspora] contribution, support and indeed, their involvement.”

He said that the measures will include establishing greater levels of communication using an electronic platform.

“So, whether it is in shipping stuff, getting the logistics sorted out, I am hoping in the new year, as we seek to strengthen and build on what we have done, that there will be fewer challenges”.

Meanwhile, Tufton expressed gratitude to the United States-based Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home Foundation [JAHJAH] which has been operating in the island since October 17, providing medical services at the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital in Westmoreland.

“I think the collaboration these past two months is a demonstration of better and more to come. We are committed to working with the Diaspora and we have demonstrated that commitment as we go along,” Tufton told the team.

Head of JAHJAH, Dr Trevor Dixon, welcomed the minister's remarks, noting that “we want to do …so much more to assist with healthcare on this beautiful island.” Dixon, who was born in Jamaican and formed JAHJAH in 2007, is leading the team of approximately 70 doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists.

“The volunteers have expressed that they want the government to simplify the process for giving help and support. As medical professionals, we took an oath to do no harm. We love this country, and we are more than willing to do all we can, but we need the doors to be pushed open further, processes simplified and updated, so that it is easier to get the help for the people that need it the most,” said Dixon.

“This is why it is so heartening to hear the words from Dr Tufton and the promise to make things better…and more seamless for those who want to help,” Dixon added.