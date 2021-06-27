Gov't moving to implement social investment programmes in Norwood ZOSO

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Government and its agencies are currently looking at various social investment programmes that will be implemented in the community of Norwood, St James, which was declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) last week Sunday.

To date, millions of dollars have been spent in Norwood and adjoining communities, such as Providence, Flanker and Glendevon. However, much more work is needed in the community, which has recorded some 66 murders since 2019 and has some six known gangs operating from the area with their reach extending to the entire parish.

National Security Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for St James North West, Dr Horace Chang, following a tour with the security forces, the National Water Commission, and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) on Saturday, noted that while significant infrastructure work has been done, the supply of domestic water supply is of main concern.

"We have done some significant infrastructure work [but], water is maybe the biggest single problem that is outstanding in the community. People are getting water by private means but this is in no way adequate and satisfactory. We have to get the distribution into the homes,” stated Dr Chang.

The community was subdivided and several residents received their land titles under the then Operation Pride Programme more than a decade ago, but the infrastructure was never put in place for one of the largest communities in Jamaica.

"Lots were allotted and the citizenry were expected to build and then contribute sweat labour to the development of the infrastructure. That never took place and so we have a very large community — in fact, the best way to put it is that it is bigger than Greater Portmore (in St Catherine) but without any form of organised infrastructure developments except for the roads that we have done in recent times.

“But I can tell you, retrofitting a community of that size is neither cheap or easy but we have had to work on it and we are taking it to another step through the Zones of Special Operations," the MP argued.

Meanwhile, the Social Intervention Committee of the Zones of Special Operations is expected to meet on July 1, when Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is the chairman of the committee, is expected to give a charge to various agencies that will be in attendance.

Deputy Chairman Omar Sweeney, who is also the Managing Director of JSIF, said his purpose on the tour on Saturday was to get a first-hand understanding of the area and what is needed. He said when the committee meets on July 1, a raft of measures to be implemented will be looked at.

"Well, some of the infrastructures here are good, there are some opportunities here to develop additional community infrastructure through social investment and to look at also ensuring that we have proper youth engagement. So, my anticipation is that agencies related to skills training like the HEART/NSTA Trust will play a big role, as well as the Ministry of Education and the other departments...to provide some community resources here that will enable families to have that sort of assets and Government services available to them in the community," JSIF boss stated.

"The next part of it is to regularise water supply. The NWC has a good amount of infrastructure here but some of the end pieces to really make the residents here also regularise and have reliable… So, those are some of the community-based things that we see immediately," added Sweeney.

Besides, Sweeney said the team will be engaging community leaders of several groups that are working well in the community to see what plans they are working on and to coordinate with them to ensure those dreams become a reality.

