Gov't moving to obtain more vaccines, Holness says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government has focused its efforts on commercial negotiations as well as multilateral and bilateral arrangements in order to obtain more vaccines to continue the inoculation process.

He was speaking at today's virtual Vaccine Town Hall at the Office of the Prime Minister.

"Our strategic objective now is to pursue very diligently, our commercial negotiations between Government and producers; our multilateral arrangements which are already set and established with COVAX and the African Medical Supply Platform, and our bilateral arrangements,” Holness said.

In the meantime, Holness encouraged opinion leaders to use their influence to get the people to follow the infection prevention and control measures.

"We all have to be committed to taking the vaccine. I again appeal to those persons who have the public's ear and trust, to use your influence in the right way to get people on board with the infection prevention and control measures and get vaccinated. We must exercise a great deal of responsibility for our destiny as a people, and that is how we will, together as one family, recover stronger, better, faster, fairer, and more sustainably," he said.