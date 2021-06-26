Gov't prioritising housing and agriculture under Greater Bernard Lodge development

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Housing and agriculture are being equally prioritised under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development in St Catherine.

This reassurance comes from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who noted that while 15,000-16,000 housing solutions were programmed for construction, approximately 1,300 acres of land would be reserved for small and medium size farmers. He added that the development would also incorporate light industrial and agricultural activities.

He was speaking during a press conference following a stakeholder tour of the project site on Friday, June 25 with representatives of SCJ Holdings Limited.

The prime minister, who visited Jamagro Tech Farms Limited, described the entity's operations, which will incorporate greenhouses and grow houses, as “incredible” and a “fantastic integration of technology into agriculture”.

“It will probably be the most modern agricultural facility in Jamaica with the ability to [not only] grow and produce, but to process as well. It will be integrated with agriculture that is now taking place with small and medium enterprises,” he said.

The Greater Bernard Lodge Development Plan aims to create a sustainable vibrant and resilient community that addresses challenges associated with affordable housing, transportation, access to jobs and services.

It targets the rollout of an integrated engagement incorporating: development blocks, shared infrastructure, public facilities, and special programmes.

Just over a year after Cabinet initially approved the Master Plan in March 2018, Prime Minister Holness instructed that the document be reviewed, based on public concerns. The revised Plan was subsequently approved by Cabinet in January 2020.

The development will not only address housing, but also improve several areas of infrastructure, including: the provision of potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation in Greater Portmore, aquifer protection, and regularization of agricultural lots.