Gov't ramps up its community and public wi-fi pragramme — Vaz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is ramping up its community wi-fi programme with 59 of 189 sites now connected.

The 189 sites were selected based on submissions made by the 63 Members of Parliament.

Science, Energy and Technology Minister Daryl Vaz, told the House of Representatives last Tuesday that the programme will now be done in three phases instead of four. He said the 59 sites that have so far been completed cover phases one and two.

“The remaining 130 sites, including the phase one site, Facey District in St. Catherine North Eastern which, was retendered, are expected to be completed by March 31, 2022,” Vaz told his colleagues.

“I gave my commitment to the House to complete all communities by the end of the 2021/2022 fiscal year and I am holding to that deadline,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, as it relates to public wi-fi, Vaz said seven more sites have been added.

“These sites are at varying stages of implementation and I am pleased to report that we are on track to meet this target and Jamaica will have a total of 20 public wi-fi sites across the country by March 31, 2022,” he said.

Additionally, Vaz shared that seven new community access points have also been completed.

These are Garlogie Primary & Junior High, Clarendon; Tivoli Gardens Drum Corp, Kingston; Brixton Hill Primary School, Clarendon; Red Ridge Resource Centre, St Elizabeth; Sir Howard Cooke Thursday Group Character Development Centre, Nannyville, St Andrew; Albion Primary School, St James; and Cheapside Basic School and Community Centre, St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Vaz said the government was offering more support to the disabled community.

Said Vaz: “This is a government that values inclusivity and the disabled community. I am happy to report to this House that we have provided connectivity to three sites to support the disabled community. These are the McCam Child Care Development Centre, Salvation Army School for the Blind and Portmore Self Help.”