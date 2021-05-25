Gov't repositions social investments to positively impact communities — Chang

Gov't repositions social investments to positively impact communities — ChangTuesday, May 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang says the Government has issued a policy directive to reposition social investments and to rethink crime prevention programmes in communities across the country in an effort to eliminate undesirable social influences and to positively impact lives.
The minister noted that social intervention projects over the years have not been providing long term impact on the communities in which they are being enacted.
“In order for real progress to be made, a shift in the scope and reach of any social investment must first be institutionalised. It was for this reason that the Government developed a comprehensive, all-of-government structure for social investment under Plan Secure Jamaica,” Chang said during his Sectoral Presentation in Parliament today.
He noted that the Government is investing in the social development of the people, with the understanding that “improved human capacity will result in strong human capital”, pointing out that a recently published study indicated that $380 billion had been spent on social intervention over the period of a decade, without there being adequate monitoring or definition of outcomes, which corroborates the policy change that has been adopted by the government.
The minister noted the difference between social interventions and social investment, as a means of drawing attention to what is actually needed to affect the necessary changes and its resultant outcomes.
“In order to achieve the sustainable crime reduction that we need, we must, as a matter of priority, reconsider and reposition our crime prevention efforts. We must learn from our past experience and do better as we move forward,” Chang argued.
