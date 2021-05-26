Gov't revises agreement for mining in Cockpit Country, says Montague

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague says the Government has revised the agreement for mining in the Cockpit Country.

According to the minister, the modifications include the removal of 6,000 hectares of land, which are adjacent to the Cockpit Country, from the original Special Mining Lease 173 (SML 173).

This change resulted in Special Mining Lease 71 (SML 71), which provides additional lands to Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners adjacent on the east of where the company is currently mining, under Special Mining Lease 165 (SML 165).

“By replacing what was removed, we have satisfied not only the provisions of the law but the Establishment Agreement and the conditions of the licences,” the Minister said, during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation, in the House of Representatives, today.

The minister explained that as the law instructs, he acted on advice and direction from the Commissioner of Mines, Roy Nicholson, to amend SML 173.

Montague said he also visited the Cockpit Country and gave time to listening and learning the concerns from the citizens in the parish of Trelawny and consulted with political representatives.