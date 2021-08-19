Gov't rubbishes 'complete lockdown' rumour

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government is dismissing as false a social media post suggesting that the country will enter a complete lockdown on Friday.

The claim was made in a social media posting which also suggested the curfew hours have been extended to August 23.

Press Secretary Naomi Francis addressed the claims on Twitter saying ''there is no truth to such rumour.''

''By this all Jamaica would know that any change to COVID measures is announced via television and radio by the Prime Minister, not via text or whatever is mischievously being circulated on social media,'' she added.