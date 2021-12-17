Gov't senators defend walking out on Lambert Brown

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Government senators have sought to assure the public that the walkout by several of their members when Opposition Senator Lambert Brown rises to speak in the Upper House "does not disrupt the business of the Senate".

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Kamina Johnson Smith and other government senators have for a number of months been walking out of the Senate chamber when Brown makes his contributions.

Johnson Smith's walkout began earlier this year after Brown rapt her for accusing former Senator A J Nicholson of sending her threatening emails.

In a statement on Thursday, the government senate caucus said it has taken note of two recent articles which offered commentary on reactions to Brown's conduct in the Senate.

"We regret that both newspapers have not only ignored the generally abhorrent conduct of Senator Brown in the Senate, which has been the source of much discourse and debate during his tenure," the Government senators stated.

"Instead they (the newspapers) have made converted effort to focus negative attention on the Leader of Government Business, ignoring that several members of our caucus often depart from the Senate chamber when Senator Brown makes presentations," the senators added.

This action, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party-affiliated senators said, is "in protest to his (Brown's) consistent displays of disrespectful, discourteous and unparliamentary conduct."

Turning their attention to comments made by Opposition Senator Floyd Morris in the media, the Government senators reminded that "it was not long ago that he was heard in a voicenote, using the fact that they had gone 'on the attack against Senator Johnson Smith' as part of a uniting call for comrades".

Added the JLP senators: "This has cemented for us that what we have been observing in the Senate and in some print media, particularly with regard to the leader of government business, is part of a coordinated political strategy.

"This is also consistent with the lack of effort made by members of the opposition caucus to encourage Senator Brown to desist in behaving in a disrespectful manner."

The government senate caucus said it was ironic that the Opposition's own argument regarding proper conduct courtesy was the very reason for its actions.

"Their reasoning is defeated almost every Friday when Senator Brown behaves in the way he does. We cannot count the number of times he has been instructed to stop arguments along certain lines or to withdraw improper statements, etcetera," stated the government senators.

"We are satisfied that our actions finally appear to be resonating with the opposition senators, and hope that they will make an effort to understand the vast chasm that exists between the conduct they are tacitly defending and our understanding that the courtesy of senators to be heard in silence presumes decency," they continued.

"Furthermore, we wish to assure that the public that this action does not disrupt the business of the Senate," asserted the caucus.