Gov't taking zero tolerance approach to child abuse

Gov't taking zero tolerance approach to child abuseThursday, June 17, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is implementing a “zero tolerance” policy in treating confirmed cases of child abuse and bringing perpetrators to justice, according to Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan.
He was speaking on day two of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade's virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium today held under the theme 'Sustainability and Youth: Our Future, Our Vision'.
“We are implementing a zero tolerance policy where, if somebody reports child abuse and we investigate and there are charges laid, then the police, the Government and the legal system are going to work hard to ensure that those who are abusing children are held to account,” Morgan said.
“Our position at the Ministry of Education is to create an environment where young people can strive and shine. We are trying as best as possible to put in place the necessary reforms so that not only young people outside of the Government's [ambit] can strive but also those in State care,” he continued.
Morgan noted pieces of legislation that are being reviewed to safeguard the welfare of children, including the Child Care and Protection Act and the Adoption Act, which aims to simplify the adoption process and make it more transparent.
He said the zero-to-three policy — a policy that aims to ensure children under three years old are adopted or placed with foster parents in a safe, nurturing environment rather than placed in a state care institution — is also being looked at.
“These are just some of the things we are doing as a Government to protect our young people,” Morgan said.
