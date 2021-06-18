Gov't to distribute 125,000 tablets to students by end of academic year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 125,000 tablets will be issued to students under the Government's Tablets in Schools Programme by the end of the school year.

The tablets were donated by several non-profit organisations, including the Kevin Downswell Foundation, Voices for Jamaica Today Foundation, JN Foundation and KFC.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams made the announcement while speaking during a handover ceremony where 21 tablets were presented to the Ferris Primary School in Westmoreland, on June 17.

“Our students have been resilient. Has it been easy? No, but you know what, they have taken on the challenge and I want to salute them in not laying down arms in the pandemic.

“Also, I want to commend our 25,000 teachers across Jamaica. They stepped up to the plate. They got trained. They can manage themselves in the online world. They have created thousands of virtual classrooms and thousands of students have found their way to these virtual classrooms,” Williams said.

Going forward, the education minister said this will remain a permanent fixture of the sector.

“We are happy to do it because we are moving Jamaica as well the technology along the pathway and we want all our citizens to be digitally literate.

“We want you to be able to access banking services online; health services are going to be available online; a lot of what the Government is doing is online, and we want you to access government services online. It will make you more efficient,” Williams said.