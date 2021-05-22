Gov't to establish baseline information on ingredients in processed foods

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is looking to establish baseline information on ingredients in processed foods that will heighten consumers' awareness and assist them in making healthier consumption choices.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who said the Administration will also be pushing for labelling requirements that are clear and easy to understand, including front-of-package labelling.

He was making his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Dr Tufton said that the move to provide consumers with information about the food that they eat is part of a drive to encourage health-seeking behaviour.

It also comes against the background of the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) within the population, which has become more apparent since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Jamaica.

He said data indicate that a critical factor underlying a number of the COVID-19 casualties is that those succumbing “were already sick”.

The COVID experience demonstrated and reinforced that deaths were higher among those who were already suffering from lifestyle diseases [mainly] hypertension, kidney failure, heart disease, cancers [and] Type 2 diabetes,” the Minister informed.

Dr Tufton said the data show that one in three Jamaicans is hypertensive, one in 10 is diabetic, and three out of 20 or 15 per cent suffer from chronic kidney disease.

The minister noted that three out of four COVID-19 deaths in Jamaica were in the 60 and over age group.

Further, that five out of 10 persons succumbing to the virus had cardiovascular disease, nine out of 25 had diabetes, one out of 15 had chronic kidney disease, and one out of 20 had neurological impairment.

“The fact is, the overwhelming majority of the deaths were caused by lifestyle diseases… and the main driver of that has been unhealthy diets that are high in sugars, salt and fats,” he pointed out.

He said that as a Government “we have an obligation to support initiatives that give our people the best chance of correcting this unhealthy trend,” and has signed on to various international Conventions in this regard, including the United Nations International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which recognises the right of everyone to the highest standards of health.

He noted that while the Jamaica Standards Act stipulates that “every label on any container of processed food offered for sale must state all its ingredients”, the Convention goes further.

“It requires that [ingredients] are understandable to the average man… and we would be betraying our duty if we don't ensure that this is the case, [not only] for ourselves personally and our families, but also, importantly, for the country,” the minister said.

He advised that work has already commenced with commissioned studies on the concentration of salt, sugars and fats in foods being consumed.

“We will continue our drive to educate consumers on the dangers of unhealthy foods and push for lower levels of salt, sugars and fats in our diets,” Dr Tufton said.