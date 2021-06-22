Gov't to host Reggae concert in Port Royal on July 1

Gov't to host Reggae concert in Port Royal on July 1Tuesday, June 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government will be hosting a concert on July 1 at the Port Royal Cruise Terminal in celebration of International Reggae Day (IRD).
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament today where he provided an update for the reopening of the entertainment sector.
Holness said the concert will not only signal the reopening of the sector but will also allow the opportunity for the Government to demonstrate how a large event could be hosted with the proper protocols.
IRD conceptualiser, Andrea Davis, in May shared with the Jamaica Observer that IRD 2021 would be celebrated on July 1 as a virtual '1Love Rally' to unite, inspire and uplift the global reggae community.
She said Reggae artistes, selectors, content creators, labels, and media representing multiple cities around the world were preparing their specials for the event.
Over the past 27 years since its launch in 1994, IRD has highlighted Kingston as the home of Jamaican music and sought to showcase the best of Jamaica's creative industries, while highlighting the many layers of Jamaica's music legacy and honouring those who have contributed to the growth and internationalisation of Jamaican music.
Holness said further details will be announced by Entertainment Minister, Olivia Grange.
