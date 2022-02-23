Gov't to pay 'some costs' of Royal visit, says Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An announcement is expected to be made on Thursday (February 24) regarding the upcoming visit of Prince William and his wife, Kate, to Jamaica, according to Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Robert Morgan, who said the government will be responsible for "some costs" of the visit.

"There will be an official announcement tomorrow as it relates to the visit, and I suspect that announcement will give clarity as to what the visit is about and how it will manifest itself," said Morgan.

He was speaking at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing.

British media have widely reported that William and Kate, who are also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will visit Jamaica, Bahamas and Belize as part of plans to mark Queen Elizabeth II platinum jubilee.

To date, the government and King's House have remained tight-lipped on the impending visit expected next month.

Morgan noted that the Jamaican government will not be paying for the visit, though some costs will be borne by the State as per protocol.

"There are obviously going to be costs if a VIP is coming to your country. There will obviously be costs as it relates to per-diem for security personnel who will be engaged to ensure safety [of these persons]," he said.

"It happened with [former President Barack] Obama, any dignitary that comes to Jamaica, the country will obviously have to foot a cost... I want to repeat again, the Government is not paying for the visit," declared Morgan, who has responsibility for information at the OPM.