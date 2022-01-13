Gov't to procure over 40,000 devices for primary and secondary students

The Ministry of Education and Youth, through e-Learning Jamaica Limited, will be procuring 42,311 devices for lower primary and secondary students.

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams said that eLearning Jamaica has already acquired 11,500 tablets and is preparing to start the distribution to lower secondary school students in the rural schools across the island.

“This will help to significantly reduce the digital divide. To date, we have distributed approximately 130,000 tablets and laptops to our teachers and students with a special focus on students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH),” she said.

Williams was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on January 11.

Meanwhile, the Ministry continues to provide audiovisual lessons via the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and the Ministry's two new TV channels through the eHomeSchool Network.

One channel focuses on offering live and recorded lessons for the primary level and the other is focused on secondary school students.

“We continue to publish the timetable so students can know what is coming on and when. We have coupled this with the ability for the student to ask questions and have some interaction with the teachers who are offering live lessons on these two TV channels,” Williams said.

She added that the Ministry's YouTube Channel will continue to carry content for all levels.

“All our children should be able to have access to the teaching and learning that is being delivered on at least one of the various platforms,” the Minister said.