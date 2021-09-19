Gov't to restore Bunny Wailer's boyhood home damaged by fire — Grange

Gov't to restore Bunny Wailer's boyhood home damaged by fire — GrangeSunday, September 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, says that the Government intends to restore the boyhood home of the Reggae pioneer, Bunny Wailer, which was damaged by fire Saturday.
The house, located on Second Street in Trench Town, St Andrew, had been declared a Protected Site by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust in 2018.
Bunny Wailer lived at the property with his father, sister, and step-mother, Cedella Booker (Bob Marley's mother).
It was in Trench Town where Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer met Peter Tosh and became the Wailing Wailers.
Grange said that the two-storey house “represents the space in which the creative genius of three Jamaican artistes put to music their sorrows, struggles, determination and messages of love, underpinned by Rastafari philosophy and the Reggae beat.”
She added that the Jamaica National Heritage Trust would soon commence an assessment of the damage to the structure towards restoration.
