Gov't to spend $189m in assistance over no-movement days

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The government has approved $189 million in funding for care packages to support Jamaicans who have become vulnerable to the new lockdown measures.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, tweeted Friday morning that the packages would assist the poor and mostly vulnerable Jamaicans, who find it most difficult to feed themselves during the first No-Movement period which commences on Sunday evening.

He said that the packages will be distributed through the 63 Members of Parliament in the House of Representatives, who can access funding by applying through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which handles spending by the parliamentarians.

“That application will lead to a disbursement of funds, not to the MP, but to the grocer, grocery store or shop or supermarket that will provide the goods, and the MPs will be able to pick up these goods and have them distributed to vulnerable members of their communities,” Dr Clarke explained.

He also urged constituents who need the packages to contact the constituency offices, for the packages to be made available to them.

Just hours after the minister made the announcement, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding told a People's National Party (PNP) press briefing that the party “stands ready to assist”.

“Implementing a period of lockdown over the coming two weeks, with no provision for the vulnerable who would be exposed to hunger and more desperation is thoughtless, uncaring and frankly reckless. The PM must put in place mechanisms, to allow for assistance to flow to persons who will suffer the most during the period,” Golding said.

He noted that four of the seven days designated for lock down, two Mondays and two Tuesdays, which are normal working days, would mean that something must be done for Jamaicans who hustle day-to-day to find food.

He said that hourly- paid workers, construction workers, people who do “job work”, vendors on the streets and in the markets would lose their income on those days.

“They live hand-to-mouth. What is to happen to them? The PNP stands ready to assist. The approach of the government needs to become far more inclusive, if Jamaica is to get out of the very deep crisis that we are now enduring. The Opposition is willing, ready and able to play our part, if we are invited to the table,” Golding appealed.

Dr Clarke has explained that the $189 million bill, which he had announced, was only for the first seven lockdown days, and that in the future additional funding would have to be found.

He disclosed that between the SET and BEST Cash incentives introduced by the government to assist vulnerable people and businesses, the government had spent some $2.35 billion among over 40,000 Jamaicans who were made unemployed by COVID-19 last year. As well as a full year of temporary unemployment support for another 40,000 to 50,000 Jamaicans who had lost their jobs. -

