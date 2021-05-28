Gov't to use bauxite act to speed up land titling for relocated persons

Gov't to use bauxite act to speed up land titling for relocated personsFriday, May 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague says the Government intends to use the Bauxite and Alumina Industries (Special Provisions) Act to speed up the land-titling process for persons who were previously relocated to facilitate mining activities.
Montague made the announcement in his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
“As we developed our bauxite industry over the years, in many instances, families were relocated, given new homes and new lands, while their titled lands were taken in order to facilitate mining activities. Many of these persons have been waiting for decades to get a land title for the new lands they now occupy. The process has been slow over the years,'' he said.
“We intend to… speed up this land titling process by using the power of vesting orders, contained in the Act,” he noted.
He said that state minister in the ministry, William JC Hutchinson, has this “important matter” as one of his many areas of responsibility.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy