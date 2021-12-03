Gov't will continue to ensure that regulations are in place to support PWDs - Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Labour and Social Security Ministry, Karl Samuda, says that the government will continue to enact all the necessary legislations and regulations, to ensure that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) can perform at their best in their workplaces and communities. The latest in this quest is the completion of the Codes of Practice for Public Passenger Vehicle.

“We are currently working on the Code of Practice for Public Passenger Vehicles, to ensure that persons with disabilities have better access to transportation,” Samuda said.

In his message today, at the Public Sector Management Sensitisation Session, read by the Ministry's Director of Public Relations and Communications, Vando Palmer, Samuda indicated that so far, the ministry has completed three codes of practices. These include: the Codes of Practice for Employment, Codes of practices for Education and Training, and the Codes of Practices for Health Care and Health Facilities.

On the other hand, Samuda said that several critical issues are now being addressed in order to complete the regulation.

“The creation of a Disabilities Tribunal, the restructuring of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, the completion of Codes of Practices, the preparation of the Confidential Register, and consultation with stakeholders to assist in the formation of the policy that informs the Disabilities Regulations are just a few of the initiatives,” he explained.

The Regulations were passed in the Houses of Parliament in October 2021, following the Disabilities Act in July 2014, under the administration of former late Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson.

The ministry said the Regulations will come into full effect on February 14, 2022.