Gov't will continue to strengthen police mobility – Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the strengthening of police mobility will continue as a critical part of crime-fighting measures.

He noted that 1,092 motor vehicles were purchased for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) between financial years 2016/2017 and 2019/2020, including cars, pickups, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), buses, trucks and bikes.

Chang, who was making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, said that the improvement in mobility has enhanced the responsiveness of the police to criminal activity.

“Over the past few weeks, the Jamaican public would have had a first-hand showing of the improved response and agility of the police. Central to this level of operational effectiveness is having the benefit of a fleet of fit-for-purpose vehicles,” he noted.

Dr Chang said that when this improved mobility is combined with quality communications across police divisions through a properly staffed and equipped Police Emergency Communications Centre, cutting-edge technology and highly skilled and competent law-enforcement officers “we will increasingly see the police's quick apprehension of criminals after they commit their acts”

“Importantly, the fact that one of these recent incidents took place within the Corporate Area at peak hours, without injury to bystanders, further highlights the highly skilled professionals that we have operating within the police force,” he added.