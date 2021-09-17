GraceKennedy Foods donates more than J$1.35 million in products to nurses islandwide

KINGSTON, Jamaica, - Through a series of philanthropic initiatives, GraceKennedy (GK) Foods has donated products valued at over J$1.35 million to nurses working in Jamaica's public health sector.

The company says it remains dedicated to the service members for their sterling contribution to the nation's COVID-19 response.

The activities which were executed by Grace Foods under the theme, 'Taste that Moves You to Care' included a visit to the Holborn Road offices of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) in Kingston earlier this month.

There, Frank James, CEO of GK Foods – Domestic, commended the island's nurses for their hard work and sacrifice stating that their care for Jamaicans in their “most vulnerable moments mean the world to us at Grace Foods."

During the NAJ visit, the GK Foods team presented gift packages and gift vouchers from Hi-Lo Food Stores for 100 nurses stationed at various locations across the island.

As part of the series of 'give back' initiatives, husband-and-wife duo, Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall partnered with Terri-Karelle Reid and Toyota Jamaica to recognise nurses at two of Jamaica's major hospitals: Kingston Public Hospital and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Grace products were included in gift packages presented to 120 nurses at both hospitals.

GK Foods have also donated hundreds of cases of Catherine's Peak Pure Spring Water and Grace Mighty Malt to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, May Pen Hospital, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Noel Holmes Hospital (Lucea), Falmouth Public General Hospital and the Savanna-la-mar Public General Hospital since August 30.