GraceKennedy Foundation offering $21m in scholarships to local university students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has invited Jamaican students who will be attending local universities in the 2021/22 academic year to apply for scholarships.

The foundation will offer over $21 million in scholarships this year to students attending the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and Caribbean Maritime University.

All recipients will have their scholarships renewed until the completion their degree, once they maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and fulfil the volunteer requirements of the programme.

“Funding tertiary education is a huge challenge for most young Jamaicans, and the pandemic has further impacted whether many families can afford to send their children to university,” commented Caroline Mahfood, chief executive officer of GKF.

She said, “The students who receive our scholarships are brilliant, but many do not have the funds to cover university expenses. Our annual scholarship programme is just one aspect of GraceKennedy's long-standing commitment to nation building. Investing in Jamaica's future means investing in these exceptional young people, and the Foundation is pleased that we can support them on their journey.”

Only online scholarship applications will be accepted by GKF. The full criteria and application forms for the scholarships can be found at www.bit.ly/GKFScholarships. Applications close on July 15, 2021. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for an interview.

The GraceKennedy Foundation was established in 1982 by GraceKennedy Limited on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. The foundation supports GraceKennedy as a corporate citizen by creating environmentally sustainable programmes, promoting healthy lifestyles and increasing access to education in Jamaica.