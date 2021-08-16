Grace drenches Haiti; Jamaica maintains tropical storm watch

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says a tropical storm watch is being maintained for Jamaica as Tropical Depression Grace dumps heavy rain on Haiti and threatens to spread to the island.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions continue to pose a possible threat.

According to the Met Service, at 7:00 pm, the centre of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 18.0 degrees north, longitude 73.0 degrees west, or about 340 kilometres (210 miles) east of Morant Point, Jamaica. This is also 95 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h (35 mph), with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Grace is expected to again become a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Grace is moving towards the west-northwest near 20 km/h (13 mph) and a west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Grace will continue to move near or over the Tiburon Peninsula of southwestern Haiti through Monday night and then between Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday, possibly as a tropical storm.

The Met Service said Grace will likely produce widespread showers and thunderstorms across Jamaica, starting late Monday night and continuing through the day on Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts could reach 100-150 millimetres (four - six inches), generating flash floods and possible landslides. Strong, gusty winds will also be experienced, primarily over northern parishes on Tuesday, it added.

Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate through Tuesday, especially east and north of the island and marine interests are urged to exercise extreme caution. Small craft operators should remain in port.