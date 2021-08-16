Grace expected to bring rainfall to Jamaica starting late Monday night

Grace expected to bring rainfall to Jamaica starting late Monday nightMonday, August 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Depression Grace, which had become the seventh named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season while approaching the Lesser Antilles but later weakened south of Puerto Rico, is forecast to move close to Jamaica on Tuesday.
The depression is currently south of the Dominican Republic.
According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Grace is moving towards the west near 24 km/h (15 mph) and a west to west-northwest motion is expected over the next few days.
It said maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h (35 mph), with higher gusts, and little change in strength is forecast during the next 24-36 hours.
Over the past 12 hours, forecast models have been making adjustments and predicting the path of Tropical Depression Grace to be closer to the northern side of Jamaica than originally expected, the service said, adding that the system could also regain tropical storm strength if it avoids the mountainous terrain of Haiti later Monday.
The latest forecast track now puts the centre of Tropical Depression Grace between Haiti and Jamaica on Tuesday morning and then between Jamaica and Cuba by Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall associated with the tropical depression is predicted to begin affecting Jamaica from late Monday night, continuing through the day on Tuesday as Grace passes north of the island. Strong, gusty winds are also to be expected, primarily over northern parishes during showers and thunderstorms.
The Met Service warned that sea conditions associated with the tropical storm will gradually deteriorate over the next 24 to 36 hours, especially east and north of the island.
The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.
