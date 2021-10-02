Grade 6 block and several principals' offices outfitted with air conditioning units by MP Dunn

ST MARY, Jamaica— School principals and some students of public schools in the St Mary South East constituency of Dr Norman Dunn are enjoying much cooler surroundings that are more conducive to teaching and learning as a result of an initiative spearheaded by the member of parliament.

The office of the principal at several schools in the constituency as well as the grade 6 classroom at the Rock River Primary School have been, or, are being outfitted with air conditioning units.

Dunn made the disclosure on Wednesday during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

“I strongly believe that the work environment of our teachers and students should be comfortable and conducive to learning. To this end, I have installed energy efficient air conditioning units in the principals’ office at Rock River Primary School, Belfield Primary School, Annotto Bay Primary School and the St Mary Technical High School,” Dunn disclosed.

“We are currently in the process of air conditioning the grade 6 classroom at the Rock River Primary School to test the output of these students in (exam) passes and general conduct amongst other parameters. Do you remember, Madam Speaker, because of the heat, as students we would fall asleep after lunch resulting in learning loss?” said Dunn.

He said that if successful, and with the assistance of the Ministry of Education, “we could replicate this across schools in Jamaica”. He also noted that the principal’s office in Enfield was scheduled to have an air conditioning unit installed on Thursday and said other schools will be given attention in the future.

But while the Member of Parliament is working to create a better school environment for his constituents, he lamented that thieves were making the lives of both students and teachers difficult.

Said Dunn: “We have been assisting our young people to get a quality education and to bridge the digital divide with the provision of devices. We are challenged however because of the lack of affordable internet. In addition to the lack of access, vandals are stealing internet cables - twice in the community of Alleppo affecting students and teachers living in that area. Thieves are also cutting cables in Zion Hill and Richmond affecting the Zion Hill Primary School and the St Mary Technical High School. I am appealing to the ‘two foot’ puss to stop stealing the cables”.

Dunn told his parliamentary colleagues that his constituency continues to suffer from low internet penetration and low connectivity. He said he was heartened by the announcement by Technology Minister Daryl Vaz on Tuesday that there will be a massive roll out of wireless hotspot services.

“I look forward to full coverage eventually in all areas of South East St Mary,” Dunn said.

Meanwhile, he said that his efforts to reduce the digital divide in his constituency have resulted in 133 students benefiting from devices issued under the Own Your Own Device programme of the Ministry of Education and 541 students and teachers received devices under the e-Learning Jamaica Tablet Initiative.

Meanwhile, More than 50 tablets have been distributed to constituents courtesy of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and 100 more tablets are expected to be delivered to students under the Serve Jamaica Digital Device Programme.

“This means that a total of almost 1,000 students have, or will receive a device for online learning,” Dunn stated.

He also revealed that over 50 tertiary level students received tuition grants to begin, or complete their studies while $2 million was allocated for the purchasing of books and accessories that will benefit another 500 students.