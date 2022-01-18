Grammy Awards set for April 3

Grammy Awards set for April 3Tuesday, January 18, 2022
A new date has been set for the 2022 staging of the Grammy Awards. The awards ceremony which was originally scheduled for January 31, will now take place on April 3.
The Recording Academy made the announcement on Tuesday, January 18.
The show is also set to take place at a new venue as it will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It marks the first time the show is being held outside Los Angeles or New York.
It also marks the first time since 1965 that music's biggest spectacle will be held this late in the calendar year. The Grammy Awards is being delayed for a second consecutive year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In 2021, the awards show was pushed back to March, weeks after its original January date.
Host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is set to take on hosting duties again this year.
