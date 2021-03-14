Grammy for Toots and The Maytals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

The announcement was made a short while ago during the Grammy pre-telecast on www.grammy.com.

Got to Be Tough was released on August 28. This is the seventh nomination for frontman Toots Hibbert and sixth overall nomination for The Maytals.

Hibbert, 77, died on September 11 from COVID-19 complications.

The Trojan Jamaica/BMG set is the veteran act's first release in more than a decade. It peaked at number nine on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and has to date sold more than 5,186 copies in the United States.

Toots and The Maytals won the Grammy in 2005 for True Love. Their previous nominations were Toots in Memphis (1989), An Hour Live (1991), Ska Father (1999), Light Your Light (2008), and Reggae Got Soul: Unplugged on Strawberry Hill (2013).

Kevin Jackson